Remember Andrea Sunshine? Well, she is currently having trouble finding love after allegedly being "banned" from dating apps because she was "too hot." She has bedded 720 lovers after her divorce. Before, the bisexual grandmother received a lot of matches and finding new love was easy with dating apps. Sadly, though, this sexy grandmother lost those rights, claiming that her profile was erased some four months prior for being "too hot". OnlyFans Granny Mishel Karen’s Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral but Married at First Sight Star Proudly Shares Hot Pics and Videos.

After previously confessing to sleeping with 720 individuals after her divorce, Andrea Sunshine is now outspoken about her sex life. The influential person from London has admired a few men and women throughout the years. Her search for love is now getting more difficult as she apparently lost access to her accounts because she was "too hot".

Brazilian-born Andrea, who is also a bodybuilder, said: "I just want my account back." She added: "Using dating apps fit perfectly into my lifestyle because I'm not one to go out all night. I work out a lot and work on social media requires my attention. I know my dates through apps."

The grandmother speculates that other users who believed she had rejected them may have deleted her account. She makes an effort to communicate with everyone of her matches, although it can be challenging if she is racking them in. She also asserted that having thousands of matches may have been a significant contributing reason in her account being cancelled.

Andrea Sunshine, Supremely Fit Granny (Watch HOT Video):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andréa Sunshine (@andrea__sunshinee)

She has made several attempts to appeal, but she worries that if she loses the account, she would lose all of her contacts. Andrea continued: "It's a shame. I already had a great relationship with someone I met on the apps." The bisexual model has had a whirlwind of relationships after her divorce. The cougar frequently receives 50 flirtatious SMS every day and is known to draw in men half her age.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2023 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).