Anna Sakidon, 8-Year-Old Ukraine Girl Becomes World’s Youngest Person to Die of ‘Old Age’ After Suffering Rare Genetic Disease

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Anna Sakidon, an 8-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria syndrome—a genetic condition, has died. She was born with this exceptionally rare genetic disease which reportedly affects 160 people in the entire world. The child reached her eighth birthday last month, but weighed less than 8 kgs. Sakidon’s biological age was near to 80. She had to battle with many health problems, since she was born and diagnosed with the disease. Her family mourns the loss. Media reports further confirm that the 8-year-old Ukraine girl has become the world’s youngest person to die of “old age.” UK Girl Is the Only Person in the World to Have a Type of Benjamin Button Disease, Father Embraces the Condition and Lovingly Calls Her 'Grandma'.

The Foundation of Ukrainian Volunteers which supported Anna Sakidon’s medical treatment had said, as noted by Daily Mail, that Anna’s grieving mother only hoped to discover that doctors were wrong. The 8-year-old girl had been treated at Volyn Regional Children Medical Complex since childhood. She died from multiple failures of her inner organs linked to her premature ageing condition. Anna’s medical condition is very rare. In January 2020, she turned eight. But for children with Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria syndrome, one year is equal to eight to ten years. So her actual age was between 70 and 80. The doctors at the medical complex also stated in the same report that Anna suffered several strokes and paralysis of her limbs. This affected the movement of her arms and legs. What’s a Rare Disease? Here are 6 Strange Diseases You’ve never Heard of Before!

The syndrome may look normal at birth and in early infancy, but then grow more slowly than other children and do not gain weight at the expected rate. Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria syndrome also causes hair loss, aged-looking skin, joint abnormalities and a loss of fat under the skin. Only one in 20 million kids are diagnosed with the condition. There are 160 known children in the world, affected with the disease.