April Fools’ Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes to Spread Laughter Keeping Up the Spirit of April 1

April Fools’ Day 2020 Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

April Fools’ Day 2020 is here, which means it is time to make pranks and crack jokes on almost everyone you meet on the day. Some people dread it, but others revel in it and are even sad that it only comes around once a year. However, this year’s April Fools’ Day is a lot more different. The infamous day of identifying victims and pranking people may not be a great idea this year, considering the present situation. It’s pandemic! And people have been through a lot lately, courtesy, fake news related to the deadly COVID-19. Hence purporting false information is not a great way to mark April Fools’ Day 2020. However, one can still spread smile and laughter, which is another aim of Fools’ Day. In this article, we have rounded up a few but most hilarious April Fools’ Day 2020 memes and jokes that will tickle your funny bones and keep the laughs going amid the global crisis. Cancel April Fool's Day 2020! This April 1, Let's Spread Smiles Instead of 'Purported' Fake News as Funny Pranks.

The first day of April brings in a lot of emotions. First, it is the warmer weather and second is the rising question if anything is true on the first day of the month. You cannot even trust the Oreo, in fear of that it might be filled with toothpaste. But you can still participate in April Fools’ Day spirit. These memes bring out the LOL humour. You can laugh at and post the jokes and pranks without being the butt of any of them. Here are the best April Fools’ Day 2020 memes that will get you pumped for April 1. You can share them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms, enjoying the moment, while still social distancing. April Fools’ Day 2020 Quotes and Funny Images: Hilarious Sayings to Spread Laughter and Celebrate the Day With a Big Smile!

Check Out the Memes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Dunkerly (@rob_dunk23) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

LOL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by a Student first (@718light) on Mar 31, 2020 at 6:16am PDT

You Think You Can?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LisG (@vetnurselise) on Apr 1, 2019 at 6:46am PDT

Shall We?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashticate (@mashticate) on Mar 16, 2019 at 9:36pm PDT

Totally Off the Table!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by doc_goof (@doc_goof) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:56pm PDT

How Many of You?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DestinationChâteauDePourtalès (@destinationchateaudepourtales) on Mar 31, 2020 at 5:58am PDT

Aren’t they hilarious? These April Fools’ Day 2020 memes totally capture the spirit of the holiday. Instead of pranking someone, or claiming any false information that has chances of increasing the panic, send these light-hearted and relatable memes. Happy April Fools’ Day, everyone!