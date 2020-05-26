End of The World is Here? Bible Verses on 'Locusts and Plagues' Spark Fear of Nearing Apocalypse Among Social Media Users

Locust attack bible verses (Photo Credits: AFP and Pixabay)

Each month of the year 2020 feels like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie. Starting with the massive Australian bushfires in January, to the pandemic of Coronavirus in March and now a severe invasion of locusts in parts of Egypt and India, the days are disastrous. The menace of locusts in Northern India, ravaging crop fields in several states has been all over social media since last few days. But the piece of news has now been linked to "end of the world." The relation comes from Biblical verses which mention of locust swarms and plagues/epidemic. Social media users were quick to find the connection to the current scenario in the world and it has sparked apocalyptic fears. Locust Attack: What Happens When This Pest Invades Farms? Know All About The Worst-Ever 'Tiddi Dal' Attack as Fear Grips Farmers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Other Indian States.

To give you a background into the locust attacks, they have begun from Egypt from March this year. These short-horned grasshoppers like insects destroyed crops in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia. They made their way across Northern Africa and the Middle East, to Pakistan. Since the start of May, India has seen twin invasion of these swarms from Iran and as well as from the Horn of Africa. As per The Food and Agriculture Organisation, this year the world is facing one of the worst infestations of locusts in decades. The locusts have wreaked havoc in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab among others. Scary pics and videos of these locust attacks have been shared online. People cannot help but relate it to biblical verses which have a mention of locust attack and epidemic. Doomsday in 2020? Shocking Prophecies Claim The World Will End in These Apocalyptic Events.

I just can't believe my eyes! Not even in my worst dreams, did I ever imagine that the Locust plague of Bible's Exodus will COME TRUE! https://t.co/kTh4ziFHRk — 🌌 Keats's lover 🌌 (@debosmitagupta6) May 25, 2020

In the last days there will be pestilence ( Covid19) & Locust will destroy crops ... these are some of the signs mentioned for Jesus Christ to return back to earth as per the Bible. — Joiel Akilan (@JoielAkilan) May 25, 2020

What about locusts attack North Indian states ? Is it written in so called fantasy book Mahabharata or Ramayana ! No because those r just epics and myths ..only bible documents all these very precisely for eg locust attacks as one of ten plagues sent to god for human evil deeds — VinuVargh (@VarghVinu) May 25, 2020

Bible verse of the day; “And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the canker-worm, and the caterpillar, and palmerworm, my great army which I sent among you.” Joel 2:25 I declare restoration on every side. — Kify Duruji🌹🗣 (@kifyduruji) May 25, 2020

In the old testament of the Bible, the Book of Exodus- God inflicts 10 disasters, or plagues, on the Egyptian people. This is because the Pharaoh (Egyptian ruler) refuses to accept Moses’ demands for the Israelites to be freed from chains of slavery. Among these 10 disasters is the mention of locusts destroying lands of Egypt. Check out the Biblical verses related to locust attack in Egypt below:

Exodus 10:12

And the LORD said unto Moses, Stretch out thine hand over the land of Egypt for the locusts, that they may come up upon the land of Egypt, and eat every herb of the land, [even] all that the hail hath left.

Exodus 10:13

And Moses stretched forth his rod over the land of Egypt, and the LORD brought an east wind upon the land all that day, and all [that] night; [and] when it was morning, the east wind brought the locusts.

Exodus 10:14

And the locusts went up over all the land of Egypt, and rested in all the coasts of Egypt: very grievous [were they]; before them there were no such locusts as they, neither after them shall be such.

These events have been related to the situation in the current world by people on social media. There are fears about the End of the World as locust swarms attack severely. A lot of netizens have found the correlation and called the locust attack as another sign to the end of the world. Even in some popular folklore, locusts are considered a sign associated with the end of the world. There are a lot of such prophecies that are doing the rounds on the internet since in the last few months we have seen of a lot of natural disasters occurring in the world.