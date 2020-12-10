The world's tallest peak, Mount Everest is now 0.86m higher than had been previously officially calculated, Nepal and China have jointly announced. However, the Mumbai Police wants to warn you about something regarding the mountains. While mountains can get higher and not be arrested, it is not the same for humans. In a bid to create awareness aginst the usage of drugs, they tweeted a photo of Mount Everest with the caption, "Only #MountEverest can get away with getting high! #SayNoToDrugs #HoshMeinAao." Mumbai Police is known for their witty social media handles where they post they use funny references to create awareness about pressing social issues. Binod Funny Memes: Mumbai Police Joins the Bandwagon to Spread Online Safety Awareness Through the Hilarious Trend, Viral Tweet Is a Must See!

Until now, Nepal and China differed on whether on the snow cap should be added or it. The new height is 8,848.86m (29,032 ft). China's previous official measurement of 8,844.43m had put the mountain nearly four metres lower than Nepal's. Everest stands on the border between China and Nepal and mountaineers climb it from both sides.

Mumbai Police on Mount Everest Getting 'High':

Sharing about the importance of cyber safety, Mumbai Police on Wednesday had posted pictures of dumbbells showcasing the importance of strong passwords. They had taken a 10-second-long video from Netflix reality TV show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' sharing why too many updates on social media could be harmful.

In the past too, the Mumbai Police handle has shared references form popular series, movies and even memes to deliver important messages. Their witty and funny posters have often gone viral on social media platforms and earned praises from people. From cyber safety, anti-drug campaigns, traffic safety rules, social awareness, the cops' social media platform is a collection of information to make citizens aware of their rights and to avoid trouble in their lives.

