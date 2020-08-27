TikTok has seen so many different challenges coming every few days. The latest one, however, is far from fun or being gross, it is insensitive as it focuses on replaying trauma. Called the 'Trauma Porn' trend, it sees people dressing up as Holocaust victims and describing the torture they went through or how they died in the Nazi camp. While people on social media already slammed the idea, the Auschwitz Museum, former German Nazi concentration camp has called out to the trend. They posted a statement on Twitter calling the latest trend as "hurtful & offensive." They took to Twitter to address the issue.

In the latest TikTok trend, creators dress up as Holocaust victims all dead, talking about their time in the concentration camps. Some of them use makeup to show bruises and burns, others are talking about the torture they face and how they died. The Auschwitz Museum in Poland, which is a site preserved in the memory of millions of lives lost in the Nazi genocide has condemned this challenge. They point out that some of the users have done it only as a part of a trend and thus can be indeed hurtful and offensive.

They also mention that the idea is not to shame and attack the young people but there are ethical challenges and psychological dangers that have to be considered. They wrote, "Educators should work with young people to present the facts and stories but also teach and discuss how to commemorate in a more meaningful and respectful way." Auschwitz Museum Urges Vistors to Stop Balancing on Railway Tracks For Photos And Respect The Historical Site.

Check The Statement Here:

The 'victims' trend on TikTok can be hurtful & offensive. Some videos are dangerously close or already beyond the border of trivialization of history. But we should discuss this not to shame & attack young people whose motivation seem very diverse. It's an educational challenge. pic.twitter.com/CB4Ve2uRUK — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 26, 2020

They stressed on the need to share stories but also important to place them within the context of accuracy and respect. They called for respect towards the victims, use of proper language and factual accuracy. They also expressed discontent at the social media platform for allowing such denial content on it.

