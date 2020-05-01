Baba Sehgal's Bella Ciao Cover, 'Kela Khao' Goes Viral on Twitter! Netizens Are Loving the 'Complete COVID-19 Protection Song' Inspired by Theme Song of Netflix's Money Heist

Baba Sehgal's Bella Ciao cover, 'Kela Khao' goes viral on Twitter! (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Baba Sehgal is always known for making some unique covers songs and even originals and we are not far from the day when he will create a whole new genre of his own style. Some of them are extremely funny, often with a hint of cringe while some are also informative. Most of the times, Baba Sehgal is known to sing about trending subject. The most recent one of his covers will make your day! You must have heard the song Bella Ciao, the Theme Song for Netflix's La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist. So Baba Sehgal made his own version of the song that is called "Kela Khao". The song is actually an Italian protest folk song, and the earliest written version was made in the year 1906. Baba Sehgal's New Song Is About Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus, And It Has Everything From Namaste to Eating Greens (Watch Video).

However, Baba Sehgal's version has nothing to with that and is called "a complete COVID-19 protection song." It talks about how if you do not have dal aka lentils at home, you can eat kela aka banana. The idea is to motivate people to eat what is available at home and take care during the coronavirus pandemic while staying at home. It is a fun way of asking people to eat more bananas as it is healthy and stomach-filling.

Check out Baba Sehgal's Bella Ciao Cover, 'Kela Khao' (Watch Video):

Kela Khao - cover of Bella Ciao ( a complete Covid19 protection song) ft... https://t.co/HGjHybQ4Re via @YouTube — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) May 1, 2020

"I truly love Baba.", one comment read. "Super Baba...been a fan from your Superhit Muqabala day", read another comment. Looks like fans are quite enjoying the version. "Bella ciao" was a song about the hardships of the mondina women, the paddy field workers in the late 19th century. They sang this song to protest against harsh working conditions. However, in Netflix's popular series, La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist it has been used and has become popular worldwide.