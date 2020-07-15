Just the idea of being able to see dragons, the mystical creature from movies and books gives us goosebumps. But looks like the day is not far when people will be able to visit baby dragons in the Slovenian cave where they will finally be able to see some of the "baby dragons". Called "baby dragons" they are not dragons per se but an ancient type of salamander only breeds once in a decade. They are found particularly in Slovenia's Postojna Cave and majorly come under the type of amphibians called "olms"

The tour, "Meet the Baby Dragons" will only have 30 visitors per day and they will be able to see what is being called as cave's "best kept and most carefully guarded secret". These ancient underwater predators that can live up to 100 years, only breed once in a decade. Postojna cave said in a statement: "We are proud to present three out of the 21 baby olms, the world-famous 'dragon's offspring', which we have kept a close eye on since 2016,"

In 2016, one of the female olms in Postojna Cave laid 64 eggs and of these 22 were hatched. This only led to the survival of one baby olm which is now being protected. Postojna Cave took to Twitter to announce the tour saying, "From today, visitors to #PostojnaCave can go on another, brand new VIP tour ‘Meet the Baby Dragons’. As part of the experience, visitors will get to see three of the 21 baby olms that have been our ‘best kept and most carefully guarded secret’." Watch video:

From today, visitors to #PostojnaCave can go on another, brand new VIP tour ‘Meet the Baby Dragons’. As part of the experience, visitors will get to see three of the 21 baby olms that have been our ‘best kept and most carefully guarded secret’. pic.twitter.com/pQZvBuRtvI — Postojna Cave (@PostojnaCave) June 11, 2020

Know More About 'Baby Dragons' in Slovenian Cave"

The "Baby Dragons" can live up to 100 years and only breed once in a decade.

They reach a maximum length of 35 centimetres (13.5 inches).

They are blind currently with four tiny limbs

They are often referred to as "human fish".

They currently have sheer pink skin and one can even see their internal organs.

The protected eel-like species can go without food for up to a decade.

The olms have apparently been living in the world-famous Postojna cave for about a million years now yea researchers.

"The opening of a new tour aquarium with three baby olms marks a new milestone both for the olms and for Postojna Cave. For centuries, the cave has been considered the cradle of speleobiology and the world's number one cave in terms of biodiversity. This, however, is also an extraordinary achievement of our team - our biologists and the marketing team", said Postojna Cave's managing director, Marjan Batagelj.

