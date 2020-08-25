During the monsoons, a lot of us come across creepy crawlies and insects around. From tiny insects, worms, to frogs and snakes, these reptiles are commonly spotted after moderate to heavy rains. And you may not even know all the species. So when IPS officer Aslam Khan had a similar visitor she wasn't sure what it was. She posted a picture of it and asked people on Twitter to help. People were quick to respond but their response may shock some. Many people said it is "Saanp Ki Mausi". It literally translates to a snake's maternal aunt. But what is this creature? It is a lined firetail skink. So are they dangerous? We tell you more about these amphibians and interesting superstition tied to them. New Chinese Giant Salamander Species May Be World's Biggest Amphibian (Watch Video).

IPS officer Aslam Khan posted a picture of what looked like a sleek lizard with a comparatively longer tail. She captioned it, "Pls suggest which creature is this? Just found it in my room.Seeing it for first time." The good and informed folks on the internet responded that it is "Saanp ki Mausi" which is a local name for skinks in India. Now if you are hearing or seeing of them for the first time, then read on as we tell you more. Another name for them in local language is Bamni. And there's a certain good luck belief to them too. Read on. Record-Breaking Almost 10 inch Long Salamander Found in US.

Skinks are lizards belonging to the family Scincidae, which is one of the most diverse families of lizards. The lined (Morethia ruficauda) is a species of skink found in Northern Territory, Western Australia and South Australia. In appearance, they look like lizards with no pronounced neck and relatively small legs. Most species of skinks have long, tapering tails they can shed if predators grab onto them. Like a lizard, they can regenerate the tail again. Skinks can often hide easily in their habitat because of their protective colouring. They are mostly insectivorous and feed on flies, crickets, grasshoppers, beetles, and caterpillars. They are harmless for humans.

There is a belief that touching them with one's little finger can bring good luck and some people have pointed it out in the comments as well. Different people have different beliefs regarding this creature. Some have said that it helps in good memory, other as kids believed they would bring money. In general, the tail of the skinks is considered auspicious. Check similar tweets:

Skinks are very commonly found in such as thick foliage, underneath man-made structures. They are very specific in their habitat as some can depend on vegetation. The creature may look too creepy to you, but some people have grown up wanting to touch them. Can you do it now?

