We are moving on to the first week of August 2022 and with that there are several interesting series and movies, releasing on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, SonyLIV and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Darlings, which will release on Netflix on August 5. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Set against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai, the story explores the lives of a quirky mother-daughter duo, who while navigating through exceptional circumstances, finds courage and love as they try to find their place in the world." The black-comedy film stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew. Darlings Trailer Out! Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew’s Hilarious Dark Comedy Film To Arrive on Netflix on August 5 (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be The Great Weddings of Munnes, which will stream on Voot Select from August 4. The ten-episode series unveils the story of a middle-class man who experiences hilarious misfortunes as he desperately attempts to marry the woman of his dreams. The show sees Barkha Singh and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. Apart from that Thirteen Lives will drop on Amazon Prime Video on August 5. The synopsis of the movie reads, "It chronicles the events of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue that saw a junior football team and their coach trapped in a cave for a period of 18 days." The biographical survival film stars Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Viggo Mortensen and Tom Bateman. Thirteen Lives Trailer: First Look at Ron Howard’s Biographical Survival Flick, Starring Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton Is Out (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. The Sandman: August 5, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. All or Nothing: August 4, 2022

2. Crash Course: August 5, 2022

Voot Select

1. The Great Weddings of Munnes: August 4, 2022

SonyLIV

1. Victim - Who is Next?: August 5, 2022 | Tamil

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Carter: August 5, 2022 | Multi-Lingual (English & Korean)

2. Darlings: August 5, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Thirteen Lives: August 5, 2022

SonyLIV

1. Aavasa vyuham - The Arbit Documentation of an Amphibian Hunt: August 4, 2022 | Malayalam

Theatrical Releases Arriving on OTT Platforms

Netflix

1. Habaddi: August 1, 2022 | Marathi

Amazon Prime Video

1. Kaduva: August 4, 2022 | Malayalam

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Lightyear: August 3, 2022

Lionsgate Play

1. Vendetta: August 5, 2022

Shemaroo ME

1. Odd Couple: August 5, 2022

