Big Roar! Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh Sees Birth of 6 New Tiger Cubs and 3 Leopard Cubs (View Pics)

Tiger and leopard cubs at Bandhavgarh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A little bit of good news coming in at these grim times is such a respite. This one's from the wild! The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has seen an addition of nine cubs, six of tiger and three of leopard. This is a piece of great news for all conservationists who strive to maintain the number of big cats. These new set of cubs were captured by the patrolling units here. Pictures of these little ones have been shared on Twitter. Last month, three tiger cubs were born at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan.

Tigress T-54 in the Patour region of the reserve has given birth to three cubs as she becomes a mother for the second time. Another tigress in the Manpur buffer zone of the park has given birth to another three cubs. All the tiger cubs are healthy and said to be about three to five months old. The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Twitter account shared the pictures of the baby cubs and wrote, "We welcome them to the paradise !" Jharkhand: Tigress Anushka Gives Birth to Three Cubs at Bhagwan Birsa Zoo in Ranchi, People Welcome The Good News Amid Coronavirus Scare (Watch Video).

Check Pics of All the Cubs Here:

Aren't they cute? Officials informed that the leopard cubs are barely seven days old. The mothers are tending to their offsprings as park officials are also keeping a tab on these newborns. These new births take the tiger numbers to almost 120 in this reserve. The updates of new birth of tigers from different reserves in the country are indeed positive news for everyone.