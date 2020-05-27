Good News! Three New Tiger Cubs Born at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan (View Pic)

Sariska Tiger Cubs (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While we read of devastating reports of locust swarms in Rajasthan, there is also some good news from the state. At Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, a tigress has given birth to three cubs. This is a piece of great news for tiger conservationists because this takes the number of tiger population to 20 here. At one point, it was feared that the Tiger reserve may become tigerless because of the rise in hunting and poaching activities. Picture of the newborn cubs is shared on Twitter. Last month, the Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Jharkhand also saw the birth of three tiger cubs.

A six-year-old Tiger named ST-12 gave birth to triplets recently. This takes the tiger population in the reserve to 20, out of which 11 are female, 5 male and rest are cubs. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter yesterday to share the picture of the little cubs which were captured in the camera. He wrote, "Amid Corona concern, tigress ST-12 gives good news. Three new cubs have been camera trapped in Sariska Tiger Reserve. Now there are 20 tigers in year 2020 in #Sariska. My wish is to see the wild life thrives in state."

Check Pics of the Newborn Tiger Cubs at Sariska:

Amid Corona concern, tigress ST-12 gives good news. Three new cubs have been camera trapped in Sariska Tiger Reserve. Now there are 20 tigers in Year 2020 in #Sariska. My wish is to see the wild life thrive in state.#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/7XfHbi83Ql — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 26, 2020

Don't the little cubs look adorable? They are about three months old. In the month of March, another tigress tagged ST-10 gave birth to a cub. STR Field Director, Ghanshyam Prasad Sharma called it a good year for tigers in a report to Hindustan Times. He said, "This year has been good for the Reserve as five tigers – three cubs of ST-12 and two of ST-14 became adults while four cubs have been born." This is the second time, tigress ST-12 has given a litter. She had given birth to three cubs in the year 2018.