Bin Isolation Outings: Men & Women Are Wearing Ball Gowns and Fancy Dress to Take Their Trash Bins out in a Hilarious New Trend amid Coronavirus Lockdown (View Pics & Videos)

Quarantine Fashion: People Wearing Gowns to take their bins out (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashionistas will agree that quarantine is making us miss the time we would dress up and go out. It is of the utmost importance right now that we stay at home and follow social distancing rules but the self-quarantined women around the world have found a way to dress and spread positivity during a pandemic, even if it just for taking out the bins! Yes, people have found a way to share pictures of themselves all dressed up while they are taking the trash bin out. And when we say "dress" it is a full-blown ball gown, tiara or for some even Halloween clothes. The idea is to go out of the way to make the only outing you get during the lockdown aka the bin outing, more fun to spread smiles. Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curvy Booty 'Going Back and Forth to the Fridge' amid Quarantine! XXX-Tra Hot Instagram Pic Leaves Fans Thirsty!

The trend was started by Danielle Askew on Facebook and called it "Bin Isolation Outings". According to this, people dress up in over-the-top outfits and fancy dress to take the bins out. The Australian resident dressed as Elsa from Disney's Frozen to put her trash bin out. She wore a sparkly blue dress and crown while rolling her bin out. In no time this became a trend with some of the most hilarious results. And mind you, not just women, men are participating in the trend as well. Check out some of the best Bin Isolation Outings:

Nothing To Look Here Just a Woman Casually Taking Her Trash Bin Out!

And That's How You Do It!

This Is So Cool!

OMG Perfect

So Cute

Wow!

This Man Turned Himself into Batman!

Straight up Halloween out Here!

Aren't these super hilarious? LOL, I can't even! Some people are straight up celebrating Halloween while some make it look like it is prom night! The pictures are spreading smiles all around social media amid the pandemic when most people are under self-quarantine. Well, just a reminder, it is just about taking your bins out and not going out completely. At this time of crisis, there is nothing more important than to maintain social distancing but not social media distancing!