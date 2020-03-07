Bluebell Ice Cream Licker From Texas Gets Jailed For 30 Days Along With $1,000 Fine

Bluebell ice cream licker gets jailed (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Last year, a bizarre internet trend had come up wherein people licked food in stores and kept them back on the racks. The first trend was seen at Blue Bell Ice Cream chain and after a woman went viral for the stunt, several users tried it and posted the video on the internet. Among them was 24-year-old D'Adrien Anderson, who did the same stunt with Blue Bell Creameries. Anderson has now been jailed for a month and will also be required to pay a fine of $1,000 and restitution of $1,565 to the company. Blue Bell Ice Cream Licker Inspires Copycats As Multiple Disgusting Videos of Food Tampering Go Viral.

The trend of licking foodstuff and keeping it back was seen last year around July-August. Anderson had done the prank on August 26 in Port Arthur. He had posted a video of licking ice cream from a tub box and then keeping it back. He was identified and he pleaded guilty to the police in January. Anderson told the police that he had gone back to the store and bought the ice cream carton.

Watch Video of The Ice Cream Licker Trend:

The surveillance cameras also showed that he had come in bought the ice cream tub but as a precaution, the store had replaced its entire supply of ice cream in the store. He has been punished with a six-month suspended sentence, 100 hours of unpaid work, a $1,000fine, and was ordered to pay $1,565 to the ice cream company. It's the cost they had to pay to replace the ice-creams. The woman who started this disgusting trend was identified by the police and found to be a juvenile. Texas police had initially appealed to the netizens to help find the woman. But because of her age, her charges would be handled and taken care by the Juvenile Justice system.