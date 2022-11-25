Bridgerton's popularity knows no bounds but now in the XXX world, people are going crazy about Bridgerton-inspired porn. Yes, it is apparently dubbed 'sexier' than popular TV series. Ashford Manor, a four-episode new Lust Cinema original series created by Erika Lust and inspired by Bridgerton, is an erotic show. It tries to revel in fantasy made with the feminine gaze in mind. To advance equality and feminism in pornographic films, a porn series has been created that draws inspiration from the racy Netflix series Bridgerton. Bridgerton broke Netflix but sex scenes from the show took over XXX porn sites leaving lead actors Phoebe and Regé-Jean horrified. The period drama turned out to be a sexy hit of 2021 but clips from the beautiful novel-based show have been found on XXX porn sites.

Teaser of Ashford Manor by Erika Lust Released (Graphic Warning)

Jane Austen, and everything Regency, Ashford Manor, a new Lust Cinema original four-episode series, was just released by acclaimed independent adult filmmaker Erika Lust. The films, which are being produced by adult actors Nicole Kitt, Jonte, Dillon Diaz, Jasmine Teaa, and Nolina Nyx and are being directed by guest director Inka Winter, aim to reimagine how women's desires are brought to life.

In the regency-era drama Ashford Manor, Nicole Kitt and Jasmine Tea's characters Annabel and Beatrice pursue romantic and sexual awakening. When Beatrice's friend Katherine (Nolina Nyx), her husband Philip (Dillon Diaz), and their friend Graf Willhelm arrive for a visit to the gorgeous countryside, there is an element of adventure (Jonte). Inka Winter's second film for Lust Cinema is titled, Ashford Manor.

Through their portrayal of the characters' buried passions and the evident passion growing between them in Ashford Manor, Inka Winter and Erika Lust bring new light on that time period. This historical four-episode series digs even farther into the scandalous sexuality and real love than the Shonda Rhimes smash, capturing the spirit and aesthetics of the corseted regency age while reinventing it in daring new ways full of passion, lust, and forbidden discoveries. Erotic filmmaker Inka Winter is the head of an independent, all-female porn production firm.

