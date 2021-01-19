Bridgerton broke Netflix but now sex scenes from the show have now taken over XXX porn sites leaving lead actors Phoebe and Regé-Jean horrified. The period drama turned out to be a sexy hit of 2021 but clips from the beautiful novel-based show have been found on XXX porn sites. Illegal nude sex videos from the historic play have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on adult video streaming platforms, making Netflix executives struggling to get rid of the unauthorized footage. Stars of ‘Bridgerton’ might be on a high thanks to the massive success of their Netflix show, but there’s something that has upset them collectively and rightly so! The web series that is popular not just for its storyline but also sexual content has found its way to pron websites. Reportedly scenes from the show have ended up on porn websites. After it was reported, Netflix is said to be “working tirelessly to hunt down pirates” who have uploaded the more intimate moments from the show. It is understood that many of the sex scenes have already been taken down from X-rated platforms after the cast - which includes Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page - were left feeling 'horror and anger' after seeing them on those websites.

As reported by several publications, “Bridgerton's sex scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer has sparked horror and anger.” “It's been particularly distressing for Phoebe [Dynevor] and Regé-Jean [Page], two young actors who signed on for the role of a lifetime and did not consent to being exploited in this way.”

Netflix’s show ‘Bridgerton’ made its way to the streamer on Christmas Day and has stayed on top since day 1. Plenty of movies and prestige dramas, including Game of Thrones and most recently Normal People, have faced the same dilemma. (At one point, Pornhub even went so far as to release statistics about Game of Thrones’ performance on its site.) Celebrity sex scenes remain popular on adult sites, and a quick search on Pornhub can return results from productions including Euphoria, Insecure, Escape at Dannemora, and more.

Actor Regé-Jean Page's claim to fame might have been his role of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, from the successful period romance Bridgerton on Netflix, but the actor has a lot more going on for him than just the series. There have been rumours of the man having landed the role as the next James Bond. Addressing the same Regé says rumours of him being the new James Bond feels like a merit badge. The actor, who has become a global heartthrob with his role as Simon Basset in the series, opened up about rumours on becoming the new 007, replacing star Daniel Craig, in the latest episode of "The Tonight's Show starring Jimmy Fallon",

