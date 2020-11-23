The year has been objectively horrible, but thanks to K-Pop music, life has been comparatively okay! When the Bangtan Boys (BTS) released its ‘Life Goes On’ video, a chill, introspective bit of emotional support for a world still very much in the throes of a global pandemic, ARMYs went crazy. The craziness doubled because Jungkook is credited as the director for the BTS music video. Yes, the K-Pop singer who recently won the title of Sexiest International Man Alive 2020 never fails to surprise fans with his looks, and creative skills. There is no doubt that the ARMY’s has a special corner in their heart for the BTS member Jungkook. In this article, let us look at some of the best music videos of BTS that show Jungkook’s sexiness on another level.

We all know Jungkook, the youngest member of the group and his love in shooting videos. The result is perhaps BTS’ most personal and relatable music video yet. In ‘Life Goes On’ from album BE, the members don pyjamas and lounge around the house together, watching home movies and reminiscing about being able to frolic outside. The emotions are so well displayed. He may be the Golden Maknae, but Jungkook and his skills are shown so right in the BTS music videos, that no ARMY can ever deny.

Jungkook’s latest achievement as the sexiest man alive 2020 and of course, being the director of the band’s new song, prove why the K-Pop music band has such a massive fan following. All the members, be it V, Jimin, RM, Suga, Jin and J-Hope have their special skills, unique fashion sense and the adorable looks that are enough to rule hearts across the globe.

