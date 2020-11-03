The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made everything really challenging. Every day lives are significantly impacted, and nations across the world are struggling to revive the economy. Businesses have taken a huge blow. Amid the global crisis, all we can do is support each other in whichever way possible, and food giant Burger King set a significant message on that note. The UK branch of Burger King tweeted asking fans to order food from McDonald’s or any other food joint so that restaurants employing thousands of employees can get supported during these uncertain times. Burger King’s tweet has won hearts on social media, and netizens are all in praises for the food giant.

Burger King captioned the tweet saying, “We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either,” considering how they would often roast each other and of course there is a competition to provide the best burger meals. But in a competitive world, no one really expected the food giant for sharing such a heart-warming, and important message. Aww! Boy Cries Happy Tears After His Mother Buys First McDonald's Since Lockdown in Singapore.

“Order from McDonald's. We never thought we'd be asking you to do this. Just like we never thought we'd be encouraging you to order from KFC, Subway, Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John's, Leon... or any of the other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not so fast). We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment. So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru. Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing. Take care, Team Burger King UK (sic),” reads the long note.

Here's the Tweet:

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

Netizens are touched. People began to retweet, share, like and comment as the food joint managed to impress the fans with this note and also shown support for all its sister food chains.

Netizens Are Touched!

👏👏👏 respect, good luck for the rest of the season, your fans were class as always — Ryan Elliott (@RyanEJourno) November 2, 2020

Maybe It Isn't!

Impressive. So, #2020 probably isn't as bad as it seems. World does seem to be getting better in some ways. Bravo, #BurgerKing 👏 https://t.co/cjgduiD3PX — Iru Sai (@irusai9) November 3, 2020

Healthy Competition

Now this is what I call a healthy competition ! The rivalry between these two is always so strong but at the end of the day you gotta support your friends / community and that’s what matters the most https://t.co/KndWqXPo1r — Bharat Melwani (@BharatMelwani2) November 3, 2020

It is such tweets and messages that help us all to move forward, in any difficult time. The year 2020 does not seem as bad, and Burger King set the right example by showing that if we all stand with each other during such an unprecedented time, this too shall pass.

