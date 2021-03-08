Burger King was criticised on Monday after the fast-food giant tweeted, "Women belong in the kitchen." The tweet was part of the company's strategy to promote its new scholarship programme. International Women’s Day 2021: Sorry, Not Sorry! From Liking ‘Manly’ or ‘Girly’ Things to Saying ‘NO,’ 9 Things Women Should Never Apologise For.

In the following tweets, Burger King said that there are only 20 per cent women chefs. "We're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career," it said.

The fast-food chain further said, "We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams!"

Tweets by Burger King:

Women belong in the kitchen. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams! — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

Unfortunately, for Burger King, the tweet did not go well with the netizens. The tweet got mixed reactions. While some criticised Burger King's marketing strategy, others pointed out it's an effective way to get people's attention to promote scholarship.

It does appear that Burger King has succeeded to get people's attention. However, it remains to be seen whether the brand suffers from social media backlash.

