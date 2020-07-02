The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to cancel Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams 2020 that were to be held between July and August due to COVID-19 pandemic. ICAI has changed the registration date for the CA foundation course from June 30 to August 31. It said that candidates can “provisionally register” in the foundation course if he/she has been either allotted the admit card and/or appeared in one or more papers in the months of February and March in a Senior Secondary (Class 12) examination” conducted by any of the recognised examination boards in India. And as the news broke, memes and jokes on cancelled exams have started trending on social media. From funny memes on exams being postponed to hilarious GIFs showing student's reaction to the news, Twiter is flooded with a thousand jokes on the state of exams during COVID-19 pandemic. CA Exam 2020: Will Assess Feasibility of Conducting Exams Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, ICAI Tells Supreme Court.

While most candidates who were preparing for CA hopes that the exams happen this year, some are praying that it gets postponed. From jokes on the reaction of the Supreme court on cancelling exams to meme references from Bollywood movie Munnabhai MMBS, Twitter is currently flooded with a lot of jokes, memes and GIFs. While most of them are laughing at the jokes, others seem to be seriously worried about the state of the education system and the future of students in the country. CA Exams 2020: ‘Postpone Examinations Till November’, Demand ICAI Students As They Launch Twitter Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Student's Reaction To Change in Exam Dates:

The Visual Representation!

HAHAHA!

#icaiexams Your beloved faculty Neeraj Arora doesn't want a postponement in exams leave alone cancellation. This man's phrase of diplomacy is "chronology samjho". If exams are cancelled, Arora be like "Told you, chronology samjho." If not cancelled "told you chronology samjho" pic.twitter.com/TXdKA8UhnS — VAIBHAV PAL (@withvaibhav) July 2, 2020

The Wait Continues!

#ICAIvsSC Me waiting for the final conclusion whether there will be exams or not.#caexam #icaiexams pic.twitter.com/jO7bPemz4r — ʇooɥp ɥsnʎᴉԀ (@peeyush_dhoot) July 2, 2020

Tired!

i'm so tired of revising the same thing over and over again. We don't even know when our exams will be, they said it's gonna be on July or August #coronavirus #examscancelled #study pic.twitter.com/yNk9u6D0Zv — İsmayıl Süleymanov (@IsmaelSuleimanv) July 1, 2020

HAHAHA

Since the lockdown began owing to the pandemic, most exams in the country have either been postponed or cancelled due to the high risk of spreading the virus. And every time an exam is cancelled or postponed, people take to Twitter with jokes on it. While students seem to be anxious about when their exam will finally be conducted, others are posting jokes and memes on it on Twitter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).