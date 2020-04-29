California Beach Waters Are Glowing Blue! Videos Show Bioluminescent Waves Sparkle the Sea

Bioluminescent Waves in California (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ blairconklin/ Instagram)

The California beaches are showing off their glow in the dark. Yes, the ocean waters around an area of Los Angeles known as South Bay were alive with light and the mesmerising moment was experienced and captured by a surfer and by other visitors too. A video shows glowing waves, an electric turquoise colour, rolling out onto the beach. These aquamarine shows are not always easy to document. According to media reports, people who visited the Huntington Beach, Sunset Beach and Newport, have been in luck enjoying the magical experience. Another video also appeared on social media, showing a pod of dolphins frolicking in the neon blue surf. Sea in Wales Sparkles Blue at Night! Know What Causes Sea Sparkle or Bioluminescence.

What causes the light-yielding reaction onto the waves? The beautiful sparkles in bright blue in the waves are a fortuitous byproduct of microscopic organisms called dinoflagellates that can chemically create their own light. The phenomenon is known as bioluminescence. It is also important to note here that not all the dinoflagellates glow, but the ones that do are believed to have evolved the flashy trick to startle the predators. When enough dinoflagellates assemble in place, entire swaths of the sea can sparkle in brilliant shades of turquoise at night. Seagulls Spotted Playing With a Dildo at California Beach, Pics Taken by Wildlife Photographer Go Viral.

Watch Video:

What A Treat to the Eyes!!!

Aren’t the videos, magical? We envy those who could witness this stunning event! Beaches in Southern California were closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now many are reopening, allowing surfers and visitors to watch the crashing waves glow at night. But this can only be enjoyed while practising social distance protocol at the beaches. According to reports, the best time to see the glowing waves are a couple of hours after the sunset on a sunny day. And those who cannot make it out to the beach, can enjoy the above videos and appreciate the beauty from home.