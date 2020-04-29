California Beach Waters Are Glowing Blue! Videos Show Bioluminescent Waves Sparkle the Sea

The California beaches are showing off their glow in the dark. Yes, the ocean waters around an area of Los Angeles known as South Bay were alive with light and the mesmerising moment was experienced and captured by a surfer and by other visitors too. A video shows glowing waves, an electric turquoise colour, rolling out onto the beach. These aquamarine shows are not always easy to document. According to media reports, people who visited the Huntington Beach, Sunset Beach and Newport, have been in luck enjoying the magical experience. Another video also appeared on social media, showing a pod of dolphins frolicking in the neon blue surf. Sea in Wales Sparkles Blue at Night! Know What Causes Sea Sparkle or Bioluminescence.
What causes the light-yielding reaction onto the waves? The beautiful sparkles in bright blue in the waves are a fortuitous byproduct of microscopic organisms called dinoflagellates that can chemically create their own light. The phenomenon is known as bioluminescence. It is also important to note here that not all the dinoflagellates glow, but the ones that do are believed to have evolved the flashy trick to startle the predators. When enough dinoflagellates assemble in place, entire swaths of the sea can sparkle in brilliant shades of turquoise at night.
•Dolphins Swimming in Bioluminescence• Last night was truly one of the most magical nights of my life. Capt. Ryan @lawofthelandnsea of @newportcoastaladventure invited me along to capture rare video of Dolphins swimming in bioluminescence. The first time I saw this actually filmed was a few months back while watching a Night on Earth documentary on Netflix. The second I saw that footage it became a dream of mine to one day capture something similar and that’s exactly what we did. This was by far the most challenging video I’ve shot for a number of reason. For starters the bioluminescence has sweet spots to where it shows up and then fades away so while on the water it’s impossible to just find it. Not only that but actually finding any type of animal in pitch black is just so ridiculously hard. Conditions have to be absolutely perfect for the bioluminescence to show up and to have an animal swim through it so we can film it. On top of all that just trying to nail the focus at such a wide aperture with something moving in the water was a nightmare. We were out for a few hours and on our final stretch back we finally had 2 Dolphins pop up to start the incredible glowing show. A few minutes later and we were greeted by a few more which was insane. I’m honestly still processing this all and I can’t thank @newportcoastaladventure enough for having me out because without them none of this would be possible. Be sure to check our their edit from last night as well! I hope you all enjoy this video. ——————————————————————————— Shot on a Sony a7Sii with a Rokinon 35mm Cine DS T1.5 Len. Shutter speed: 1/50 Aperture T2 ISO 80,000
Aren’t the videos, magical? We envy those who could witness this stunning event! Beaches in Southern California were closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now many are reopening, allowing surfers and visitors to watch the crashing waves glow at night. But this can only be enjoyed while practising social distance protocol at the beaches. According to reports, the best time to see the glowing waves are a couple of hours after the sunset on a sunny day. And those who cannot make it out to the beach, can enjoy the above videos and appreciate the beauty from home.