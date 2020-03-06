Seagulls Spotted Playing With a Dildo at California Beach, Pics Taken by Wildlife Photographer Go Viral

Seagulls play with dildo (Photo Credits: Jennifer Leigh Warner, Wildlife Photographer Instagram)

Pollution is one of the biggest issues posing threats to the environment. They not only affect human lives but endanger the wildlife too. Recently, a wildlife photographer spotted seagulls playing with a dildo on a Californian beach. Jennifer Leigh Warner, Wildlife Photographer was at the La Jolla beach when she saw the sea birds playing with something other than food. Curious to know what they were tossing around, Jennifer took a close look at the object. She was both shocked and surprised at finding out that it was a dildo. Calling it the 'funniest plastic pollution joke' she posted pictures of the birds playing with dildo, on Instagram. Balloons Are Killing Seabirds! Plastic Pollution Waste Pose Biggest Threat As Birds Eat Them Mistaking For Food, Says New Study.

She clicked the pictures on February 18. She noticed the birds after seeing them tossing and chasing the object. Eventually, one of the birds took it away and flew away. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "They were playing keep away and tossing it to one another and then flying around the beach with it. I could tell that what they had wasn't food and when I got a closer look I realized what it was. All I have to say is remember, what ends up in the ocean, ends up in the mouths of wildlife. Plastic Pollution: Photographer Captures a Bird Offering Plastic Waste as a Mating Gift to Partner.

Seagulls Playing With Dildo at Californian beach:

With plastic pollution on the rise, innumerable such incidents have been recorded in the recent past. Pictures of dead albatrosses, tortoises, ducks, fish and many other water animals with pieces plastic inside their body have gone viral on social media platforms multiple times in the past. Many animals choke to death after swallowing these objects mistaking them for food. It shows the terrible situation of water animals which are being suffocated under the heap of plastic.