Californian Couple Match Their Clothes With Pet Tortoise and The Pictures Are Too Adorable!

We have seen so many pet accounts on Instagram, where dogs and cats are dressed in the best of the outfits and swooning people with their adorableness. But a Californian couple has taken things to another level as they play dress-up with their pet tortoise Ethel. And no, it is not just the tortoise who is dressed up in different clothes, but they match their own outfits with Ethel and people are of course loving it! So be it a spa day at home or a bright sunny summer outfit, Ethel and her owners are coordinated in beautiful outfits. Their idea is getting all the love on Instagram where they boast of over 37,000 followers.
Kasey Kuchinski and Daniel Rodriguez from Sonoma, California were inspired by the Instagram trend of people wearing matching outfits. They decide to go a step ahead and involve their pet tortoise Ethel in the dress-up game.Talking to UNILAD, she said, "I was seeing a trend on Instagram where families with children would take photos wearing matching outfits. I just thought it would be funny to do the same but with our tortoise – it’s sort of an inside joke I guess." Kasey has experience in fashion designing and she makes the outfits for Ethel. She uses the same material to fir Ethel's shell-clad body. She also added that she tries to keep the outfits under a specific budget.
Check Pictures of Family Matching Outfits With Their Pet Tortoise:
Comfy Yoga Outfit
Ethel in Spirit of Valentine's Day
Having a Spa Time Together
Matching Sweaters and Smiles
Check Them Out!
Ready for a Beach Day!
Doesn't Ethel look adorable? We love how she has a smile in some pictures. They indeed make for perfect family portraits. Kasey and Daniel do not have a child so Ethel is no less than a baby for them and their pictures stand proof of that.