Californian Couple Match Their Clothes With Pet Tortoise and The Pictures Are Too Adorable!

Couple match clothes with their tortoise (Photo Credits: Instagram/etheltheglamourtort)

We have seen so many pet accounts on Instagram, where dogs and cats are dressed in the best of the outfits and swooning people with their adorableness. But a Californian couple has taken things to another level as they play dress-up with their pet tortoise Ethel. And no, it is not just the tortoise who is dressed up in different clothes, but they match their own outfits with Ethel and people are of course loving it! So be it a spa day at home or a bright sunny summer outfit, Ethel and her owners are coordinated in beautiful outfits. Their idea is getting all the love on Instagram where they boast of over 37,000 followers. Relationship Goals! California Couple Reveal They Are Happily Married for 68 Years by Wearing Matching Outfits Everyday.

Kasey Kuchinski and Daniel Rodriguez from Sonoma, California were inspired by the Instagram trend of people wearing matching outfits. They decide to go a step ahead and involve their pet tortoise Ethel in the dress-up game.Talking to UNILAD, she said, "I was seeing a trend on Instagram where families with children would take photos wearing matching outfits. I just thought it would be funny to do the same but with our tortoise – it’s sort of an inside joke I guess." Kasey has experience in fashion designing and she makes the outfits for Ethel. She uses the same material to fir Ethel's shell-clad body. She also added that she tries to keep the outfits under a specific budget.

Check Pictures of Family Matching Outfits With Their Pet Tortoise:

Comfy Yoga Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EthelTheGlamourTort (@etheltheglamourtort) on Feb 28, 2020 at 7:50am PST

Ethel in Spirit of Valentine's Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EthelTheGlamourTort (@etheltheglamourtort) on Feb 14, 2020 at 10:00am PST

Having a Spa Time Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EthelTheGlamourTort (@etheltheglamourtort) on Jan 24, 2020 at 10:01am PST

Matching Sweaters and Smiles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EthelTheGlamourTort (@etheltheglamourtort) on Dec 13, 2019 at 10:36am PST

Check Them Out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EthelTheGlamourTort (@etheltheglamourtort) on Sep 20, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

Ready for a Beach Day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EthelTheGlamourTort (@etheltheglamourtort) on Jul 26, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

Doesn't Ethel look adorable? We love how she has a smile in some pictures. They indeed make for perfect family portraits. Kasey and Daniel do not have a child so Ethel is no less than a baby for them and their pictures stand proof of that.