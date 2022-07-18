Hola crabs! The season for the moodiest people is here. Those born between June 22 and July 2022 fall under the Cancer sun sign. They are known to be the children of the Moon that ruled over them during that period. Therefore, they are susceptible to changing tides as they absorb all the emotional waves around them. So, be careful while dealing with Cancers and make them feel at home if you really care about them so much. Get these Cancer zodiac sign memes to tickle the funny bones of all your friends who are born with the fourth sign of the zodiac.

Have you ever wondered what would be the one emoji that summed up all these celestial crabs at once? It'd be the crying laughing emoji because the Cancers are way too sentimental when it comes to handling two emotions at once. When these people are upset, they won't take revenge (like a Scorpio) or meltdown; instead, they'll become passive-aggressive by going into their shell and keeping quiet as they avoid direct conflict. That's why the cardinal sign of the Water trigon is made of Cancer, Pisces and Scorpio, which a crab represents. While it is known that no one understands Cancer, it goes without saying that people who make the best of their friends must feel at ease during their birthday month. So, take these funny jokes and images that would relate to every crab who wants to amuse them to the core. Add some humour to their not-so-good day by sharing these comic Cancer memes. Funny Memes and Jokes To Share With Family and Friends To Make Them Laugh on This Day.

That's How We Roll!

Relatable AF!

So, There's This Type

HAHAHHAHHA

Noticing You Noticing Me

Hmmmmm

To Sum It Up

Get done with the rollercoaster of emotions, RN.! These memes are just curated to alleviate you by bringing your unsaid problems and feelings to the front in a humorous way. Enjoy your born month with those who've been at the forefront and helped you smoothly slide through the thick and thin. High-five to all the Cancers for being the strongest and the kindest! May you be the happiest version of yourself today, tomorrow and forever!

