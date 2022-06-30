International Joke Day is observed every year on July 1. This is a day to recognise the importance of humour to keep us away from stress in our daily lives. International Joke Day is a perfect day to spread the jokes you have collected over the year and make your loved ones laugh with joy. It is a day to put a smile on your and other people’s face. As you celebrate International Joke Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated jokes and funny memes that you can download and send to all your friends and family through different social media platforms on this day. Not Kidding! 6 Healthy Reasons to Tell a Joke Right Now.

It is rightly said that laughter is the best medicine. It brings people together in such a way that triggers healthy emotions and positive changes in the body. It makes you laugh, thus forgetting your stress and stress itself is a big reason for most human problems. Here are funny memes and jokes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them International Joke Day 2022 with WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram messages and SMS. Lame Animal Puns and GIFs That Are So Bad They're Good.

Such a Disconnect

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madplantlady (@oops_i_wet_my_plants)

Shubh Muhurat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Viral Fufo (@theviralfufo_)

Not a Good Response

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Waltman, PsyD, ABPP (@socraticmethodcbt)

YAAS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by xtylish Boy (@sarcasrr_boy)

Mannn Ki Aankhon Se Dekho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by meme (@meme.r2981)

Always

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Modern Women 👑 (@the.modern.women)

Ouch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Peoples Car Page (@thepeoplescarpage)

Clear Distinction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Froggo (@froge.memes)

Humour is also one of the best ways to break the ice between friends and start a conversation. It is always good to make others smile whenever you can. It is a healthy way of staying in touch with your loved ones and sometimes can also help them forgive sooner and release anger. Here are funny memes and jokes that you can download and send to all your relatives to wish them on International Joke Day 2022.

