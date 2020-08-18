In many parts of the world, cannabis is not legalised. And in parts of the US where marijuana is easily available, accessibility is reaching a new high! (Pun intended). Colorado has started getting automatic weed vending machines this week. So buying your stuff, be it edibles or oil just gets easier. Called Anna, the machines have debuted in at Strawberry Fields dispensary in Pueblo. The self check out machines will be gradually rolled out in Massachusetts, Nevada, California and Canada. Customers can browse the products and buy what they want using the touchscreen interface. A video of how it works was also revealed by the makers of Anna. Medical Marijuana for Insomnia: Can You Use Cannabis To Ease Chronic Pain and Sleep Problems?

Buying cannabis can be time-consuming in a store for those who do not know what kind of stuff they want. But if you are an experienced consumer exactly know what you want to pick up, then with Anna it would take less than a minute. One can also pre-order on their app and make a quicker purchase. Customers will have to show their identification to an employee before accessing the machine. They can see what is available in the dispensary and pay by cash or card. Cannabis May Prevent Coronavirus Infection, Finds Latest Study by Researchers in Canada.

Watch Demo Video of Weed Vending Machine Here:

Anna can hold up to 2,000 products Four machines are up and running at Colorado currently. Matt Frost, CEO of Anna who came up with the idea told The Post, "There are experienced cannabis customers who don’t necessarily need that one-on-one interaction with a budtender. They know what they want before they walk in, they’re ready to go in and out. By doing this, we’re giving more time back to the people who do need hand-holding and want that education from a live person." He also mentioned that these machines ensure there is less contact and faster processing. Something is needed to maintain social distancing.

