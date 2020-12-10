Wow! Google Year in Search is out and it has been one heck of a year. No doubt that the top search remained, of course, coronavirus BUT according to the search for lyrics, the very expected WAP took the top position. The song was, to say the least, offbeat and the lyrics of the song were unheard of before, so it is quite understandable why this song made it to the top! The COVID-19 struck world was at home throughout the year and that means people were searching for different things about the new virus mostly. However, in terms of song lyrics, people wanted to know what exactly the lyrics of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP which was the most searched Google lyrics of 2020, closely followed by the lyrics to 'Savage Love' & 'GOOBA'. All these songs became a rage on TikTok!

Here's the list of most searched song lyrics of 2020 as per Google Year in Search:

1) WAP

2) Savage Love

3) GOOBA

4) Skechers

5) Dynamite

6) Aisyah Istri Rasulullah

7) No Time To Die

8) Safaera

9) Dalan Liyane

10) What's Poppin

Recently, Cardi B' “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion was receiving criticism. The "sex-positive" that has otherwise been labelled as the anthem for vaginas, some people are trolling the song for being explicit. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sing and rap about aroused and lubricated vaginas and even the title of song is “WAP,” aka "wet a– p—-" and a "conservative" talk show host Ben Shapiro took a dig saying women with a 'wet a– p—-' "should get the medical care they require." He further said on Twitter, "My only real concern is that the women involved – who apparently require a 'bucket and a mop' – get the medical care they require". From questions around “How to treat coronavirus”, queries for the “KFC recipe” and “How to cut your own hair”, Google’s results for its 2020 Year in Search.

