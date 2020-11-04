A boy in China put a two-foot-long electrical cord into his genitals to know where his urine came from. It was recently surgically removed after three months from the incident. The 13-year-old inserted the metal wire into his penis. The boy who goes by his pseudo name, Xiao was taken to the doctors after he started urinating blood last month. The operation was successful and now he is recovering at the Songshan Lake Central Hospital of Dongguan in southern China. Chinese Man Found With 5-Inch-Long Worm Living Inside His Brain Since 17 Years, Doctors Say Infection Caused Due to Eating Raw Frogs And Snakes.

Doctors were shocked on finding that he had inserted a 70-centimetre long metal wire which was found inside his bladder in an X-ray scan. He told doctors that although he put it inside his penis, he was horrified when he realised that he couldn't retrieve it. He did not tell his parents or anyone else as he was embarrassed and frightened of the consequences. Disturbing! 20 Live Worms Remove From Chinese Man's Eyelid, Other Instances When Parasitic Worms Were Found in Patient's Pupils (Watch Scary Videos)

His operation took an hour and equipment called cystoscope was used to pull it out. Dr Cai Chongyue, the chief medic who led the operation was quoted as saying, "I didn't expect that such a long wire could be inserted through the urethra." Fortunately, the wire did not cause any damage inside his bladder. Doctor Removes Three-Inch-Long Live Worm From Six-Year-Old's Nose in Vietnam, Video Goes Viral.

In the past too, similar incidents have happened in China earlier. In June, Dou Dou, a 10-year-old boy from south-eastern China's Jiangxi province, had a five-foot cable cord removed from his bladder after it was inside his body for five years. Dr Rao, a urologist who led the operation said that they have health with 20 to 30 similar cases among children aged four to ten every year.

