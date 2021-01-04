Hyderabad, January 4: In a heartwarming incident, a Circle Inspector in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati was seen saluting his daughter, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) cadre, during a Police Duty Meet on Sunday. The Andhra Pradesh Police took to Twitter to share the rare and heartwarming incident and captioned it as 'AP Police 1st Duty Meet brings a family together!' In the tweet, the Andhra Pradesh Police stated that Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar saluted his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a DSP with immense pride and respect at IGNITE- the first Andhra Pradesh State Police Duty Meet. "A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!", the AP Police said in a tweet.

IGNITE- the four-day Police meet will be held from January 4 to 7 at AR Grounds in Tirupati. It was virtually inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today. The photo that went viral on social media platforms shows the proud father saluting his DSP daughter. Reports informed that he addressed her as "Namaste Madam", which made his daughter smile. The lady saluted him back, keeping up the decorum and dignity of the police force. Sonal Sharma, Daughter of Milkman in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Becomes Judge After Clearing Judicial Exams.

Here's the tweet:

#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!#DutyMeet pic.twitter.com/5r7EUfnbzB — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) January 3, 2021

According to several reports, Prashanti an engineering graduate belongs to the 2018 batch DSPs. She belongs to the first batch of DSPs that took training in Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation of the State. She had cracked the Andhra Pradesh Public Commission Group 1 and is currently the Guntur Urban South DSP.

