Hyderabad, February 13: Andhra Pradesh Police arrested YSR Congress Party leader former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan here on Thursday in a kidnap and SC/ST atrocity case. A team from Patamata Police Station arrested the former Gannavaram MLA from his apartment in Raidurgam and took him to Vijayawada. A case under sections 140 (1), 308, 351 (3) r/w 3 (5) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was booked against Vamsi.

He is also accused number 71 in the case related to the attack on the TDP office at Gannavaram in 2023 when YSRCP was in power. There are allegations that the YSRCP leader kidnapped one Satyavardhan, working as a computer operator in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Gannavaram. Rajesh Shah Granted Bail: Shiv Sena Leader Arrested in Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case Gets Bail Day After Arrest.

Satyavardhan, who is the complainant in the TDP office attack case, recently appeared before a special court dealing with SC/ST Atrocities cases and filed an affidavit stating that he has nothing to do with the case. Later, Satyavardhan complained to police that he was threatened and forced to give a false statement in a TDP office attack case. On his complaint, police registered a case against Vamsi Mohan.

Vamsi Mohan is also an accused in various other cases booked after the TDP-led coalition came to power in June last year. In December last year, 11 persons, including a personal aide of Vamsi Mohan, were arrested in the case related to the attack on the TDP office at Gannavaram. Naresh Balyan Arrested: Delhi Police Arrests AAP MLA in Extortion Case.

The YSRCP leader is accused of instigating his supporters to ransack the TDP office in his constituency in the NTR district in February 2023 when YSRCP was in power. The office of TDP in Gannavaram was vandalized and cars belonging to TDP leaders were damaged allegedly by the YSRCP activists and followers of Vamsi.

Scores of men were seen vandalizing the opposition party’s office and cars parked outside it. Two cars were also torched by the miscreants. The incident occurred after TDP and YSRCP activists allegedly clashed over the vile comments made by Vamsi against the then leader of opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Vamsi defected from the TDP to the YSRCP in 2020 and has since been a vociferous critic of the TDP and its national president Chandrababu Naidu. After the TDP-led coalition came to power in June, Vamsi’s house was attacked allegedly by TDP supporters. Vamsi suffered defeat from the Gannavaram Assembly constituency. He was elected from the same seat in 2019 as a TDP candidate but later defected to YSRCP.

