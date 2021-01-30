Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival are cancelled again because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a world, where virtual events are taking place considering everyone’s safety, the organisers of two of the most popular music festivals decided to cancel the events. Both the events were scheduled to hold in April, 2021 and this is the third time that the music festivals are being cancelled. According to reports, the festivals are postponed in a bid to reduce the chances of exposure to COVID-19, thereby slowing the speed of the virus in communities worldwide.

Because of the pandemic, many of the events were cancelled, and some eventually went virtual. One of India's biggest music festivals, which attracts a huge crowd including tourists, Sunburn Goa scheduled for December, 2020 was cancelled after facing criticism for going on with the event during the global health crisis. Popular awards ceremonies such as Grammys, which was scheduled for January, 2021, were shifted to March due to concerns over the coronavirus's spread. Again, other events are planning to go virtual. But some went ahead with their event such as Naughty in N’awlins where 41 swingers were reportedly tested positive for COVID1-19 after attending the New Orleans sex convention.

Amid the ongoing event, no one was really expecting the music festivals will be cancelled too. Both Coachella and Stagecoach are cancelled, and the festival promoter took to Twitter to inform the followers, referring an order reference from the health officer of Riverside County, citing, “worldwide epidemic of Covid-19 disease.”

Here's the Tweet:

Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021. We look forward to when the events may return. https://t.co/YAIn8uTea9 — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) January 29, 2021

Coachella and it's country music cousin Stagecoach were both originally scheduled for April, 2020 and were among the first festivals cancelled during the initial throes of the pandemic. They were the rescheduled for October, then postponed again to April, 2021, which now got cancelled.

