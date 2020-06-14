Coronavirus Frontline Workers in Arunachal Pradesh Hospital Pin Their Photos to PPE Kits to Give a Human Touch to Patients in Distress (See Pictures)

Frontline workers at a hospital in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district have pinned smiling pictures of themselves on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to bring a human touch to patients who are getting treated for coronavirus. The medics decided to paste their pictures on their protective gear after being inspired by a US doctor who did the same. Following which doctors at COVID Care Centre (CCC) in Miao sub-division of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district also did the same. It was Devansh who encouraged the frontline workers in Chanlang to stuck their photos on so that it can be a relief to patients going through distress. Doctor's Warm Welcome With Claps and Flowers on Returning Home After 20 Days of Treating COVID 19 Patients is Going Viral; Similar Instances Where Corona Frontline Warriors Were Showered With Love.

Devansh Yadav, DC, Changlang tweeted saying, "Our #covidwarriors at Covid care centres in #changlang, bring human touch to patient care by displaying their photographs in front of PPEs! Helps in #COVID19 counseling & shows the face of those behind masks to the patients in distress!"

Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh Pin Their Photos on PPE Kits:

Our #covidwarriors at Covid care centers in #changlang, bring human touch to patient care by displaying their photographs in front of PPEs!! Helps in #COVID19 counseling & shows the face of those behind masks to the patients in distress!! pic.twitter.com/YyaNk7RoRd — Devansh Yadav (@Devansh_IAS) June 14, 2020

A doctor from San Diego, Robertino, who works at Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego had taken to Instagram sharing a picture of himself dressed in PPE. And it was a photo of him on the PPE that surprised netizens. Sharing the photo he wrote, "He wrote, "Yesterday, I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE. A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile." Healthcare Workers, Using PPE, Carry No Risk to Families, Says Centre to Supreme Court.

Here is The Instagram Post:

Following which many other doctors also started laminating their photos on PPEs. As pictures of the medical team from Arunachal Pradesh went viral, their kind gesture was appreciated. They were also praised for their dedication in treating people.

