Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Coronavirus Frontline Workers in Arunachal Pradesh Hospital Pin Their Photos to PPE Kits to Give a Human Touch to Patients in Distress (See Pictures)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 10:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Coronavirus Frontline Workers in Arunachal Pradesh Hospital Pin Their Photos to PPE Kits to Give a Human Touch to Patients in Distress (See Pictures)
Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh pin their photos on PPE kits (Photo Credits: @Devansh_IAS Twitter)

Frontline workers at a hospital in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district have pinned smiling pictures of themselves on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to bring a human touch to patients who are getting treated for coronavirus. The medics decided to paste their pictures on their protective gear after being inspired by a US doctor who did the same. Following which doctors at COVID Care Centre (CCC) in Miao sub-division of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district also did the same. It was Devansh who encouraged the frontline workers in Chanlang to stuck their photos on so that it can be a relief to patients going through distress. Doctor's Warm Welcome With Claps and Flowers on Returning Home After 20 Days of Treating COVID 19 Patients is Going Viral; Similar Instances Where Corona Frontline Warriors Were Showered With Love.

Devansh Yadav, DC, Changlang tweeted saying, "Our #covidwarriors at Covid care centres in #changlang,  bring human touch to patient care by displaying their photographs in front of PPEs! Helps in #COVID19 counseling & shows the face of those behind masks to the patients in distress!"

Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh Pin Their Photos on PPE Kits:

A doctor from San Diego, Robertino, who works at Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego had taken to Instagram sharing a picture of himself dressed in PPE. And it was a photo of him on the PPE that surprised netizens. Sharing the photo he wrote, "He wrote, "Yesterday, I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE. A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile." Healthcare Workers, Using PPE, Carry No Risk to Families, Says Centre to Supreme Court.

Here is The Instagram Post:

Following which many other doctors also started laminating their photos on PPEs. As pictures of the medical team from Arunachal Pradesh went viral, their kind gesture was appreciated. They were also praised for their dedication in treating people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Hospital Coronavirus Coronavirus Frontline Worker COVID 19 COVID Care Centre COVID Doctors COVID Frontline Worker COVID Warriors Devansh Yadav doctors Human Touch Photos PPE PPE Kits
You might also like
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
News

'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
Poland Army 'Accidentally Occupied' Czech Republic Border Region in May Amid Misunderstanding Over COVID-19 Curbs
World

Poland Army 'Accidentally Occupied' Czech Republic Border Region in May Amid Misunderstanding Over COVID-19 Curbs
Lockdown to be Imposed Again With Few Relaxations Curbed From June 18? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
Fact Check

Lockdown to be Imposed Again With Few Relaxations Curbed From June 18? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
Odisha Shocker: Woman in Nuapada District Drags 100-Year-Old Mother on Charpoy to Claim Pension From Bank
News

Odisha Shocker: Woman in Nuapada District Drags 100-Year-Old Mother on Charpoy to Claim Pension From Bank
COVID-19 Peak in India Likely by Mid-November, Paucity of ICU Beds And Ventilators Feared: Study
News

COVID-19 Peak in India Likely by Mid-November, Paucity of ICU Beds And Ventilators Feared: Study
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement