Doctor's Warm Welcome With Claps and Flowers on Returning Home After 20 Days of Treating COVID 19 Patients is Going Viral; Other Similar Instances Where Corona Frontline Warriors Were Showered With Love

Doctors warm welcome (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are fighting as the frontline warriors in the ongoing crisis of Coronavirus pandemic. With no cure or a vaccination yet in sight, doctors are ensuring they do their best to treat all the patients. All their efforts deserve to be recognised and one such lady doctor received a great welcome when she returned from the hospital after 20 days of treating COVID 19 patients. The neighbours gathered below the building, clapped for her, some of them even showering her with flower petals. Seeing this warm welcome she was moved to tears. The video serves a great example of how doctors should be treated for their strenuous work in the time of crisis. As this video goes viral, we take a look at other few instances where doctors were lauded for their efforts. From British Royals To Lalit Hotel Staff, 6 Times People Thanked Healthcare Professionals by Clapping During Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Videos).

It is not exactly known from where this particular instance took place, but it is the actions that matter. The video has caught the attention of PM Narendra Modi, who retweeted it too. He called it the "spirit of India". As per the caption of the original video, the lady doctor had returned after 20 days of working non-stop in an ICU ward of COVID 19 patients. Her family members and neighbours organised for a sweet welcome by clapping for her, showering her with flowers and holding billboards. The lady could not hold back her tears and broke down, when one of the members comes and gave her a hug.

Watch The Video Here:

This Lady Doctor is Working in a ICU Dept. in a Hospital Where Covid-19 Patients were treated. She Came Home After 20 Days of Non-Stop Service. Her Family & Society Members Welcomed Her.#HeartTouching#kind20#CoronaWarriors #IndiaFightsCoronavirus @TajinderBagga @arunsoodbjp pic.twitter.com/m9QMfl0mmI — Deepak Malhotra (@deepak_bjp) April 30, 2020

The video gives so many feels! A similar instance was seen in Bangalore when a lady doctor got applause from her entire building complex. She stood in the middle of her building complex and all the neighbours clapped for her. Even she could not hold back her tears seeing the warm gesture.

Watch the video here:

This also reminds us of another Indian-origin doctor Uma Madhusudan, who too received a beautiful surprise from her neighbourhood for treating coronavirus patients at South Windsor Hospital. Her neighbours held a drive-through parade for her with each of them holding a placard and thanking her for her service. She was called an "unsung hero" by one.

Watch the Video Here:

Another video was also shared on Twitter from Lucknow, which shows people clapping for doctors and medical professionals to came to collect in samples from a locality. The doctors had come in to check a COVID 19 suspect and residents clapped from them.

Watch the Video here:

Lucknow: #CoronaWarriors Doctors welcomed with claps and flower shower at Katra Azam Beg locality in Old Lucknow area. Doctors had come to take sample of a COVID19 suspect. #Respect #Doctors #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/nn8Mg4qWwU — Qazi Faraz Ahmad (@qazifarazahmad) April 27, 2020

The above instances are great examples of how we can encourage the doctors and appreciate them for their continuous hard work in these tough times. Clap for our carers started as a campaign even abroad where people clapped out of their windows to appreciate all NHS staff workers. In this pandemic, they are leading in the frontline and its only fair that we respect them in as many ways as we can and be thankful to them for their selfless service.