Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Nitika Rawal Shares Wrong Info on Number of COVID-19 Infected Cases With Her Sultry Photo, Twitterati Goes WTF!

The deadly epidemic of Coronavirus is spreading at a rapid rate. Every day, the number of infections is rising, creating more panic among the residents. As daily updates about the number of cases keep coming up on social media, a social entrepreneur Nikita Rawal decided to share the numbers in the most bizarre way. Nikita Rawal posted a picture of herself on her Twitter account and wrote the number of Coronavirus infected cases in Maharashtra. But the numbers she has shared are also not right and people want to know why she had to upload her picture with it. Maharashtra currently has 14 cases, whereas Rawal mentions it as 16.

Nikita Rawal's bio on Instagram reads "Entrepreneur / Social Worker/ Motivational Speaker" and she has over 58,000 followers on the photo-sharing app. On her Twitter, she often posts her pictures with positive quotes and captions. But with everyone talking about Coronavirus and the rising number of infections in India, Rawal in her last few tweets has given information about the disease. But she started her first update about the total number of cases in Maharashtra by posting a picture of herself. And Twitterati's not really impressed with her way of dispensing serious information. Coronavirus in India: Nation on Alert Amid Rising Cases; Here’s All About the COVID-19 Preparedness, Action Taken by Modi Govt, Impact on Stock Market and Shutdowns Announced.

*Corona Virus Updates* Mumbai : 3 Thane: 1 Pune: 9 Nagpur: 1 Khed : 2 Total: 16 in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0X4cWqJUPx — Nikita Rawal (@nikitarawal) March 13, 2020

The picture has raked in close to a thousand likes and 300 retweets in a few hours but people haven't understood the point of using her pictures in the post. While some of them have given funny reactions, others called it an attention-seeking trick. Check some of the reactions.

Of course that picture had to be in the coronavirus updates. What would we do without it? https://t.co/FtZ6ixof3C — Varnith (@nousername1010) March 13, 2020

lmao nice representative pic https://t.co/561h2tjJkB — 𝕽𝖔𝖌𝖚𝖊 (@Kaka10i) March 13, 2020

Hi please help me understand this tweet thanks. https://t.co/9Q6Q81gJyc — office of joey pathak with blue tick (@joeypathak) March 13, 2020

What is this rubbish 😂😂 https://t.co/liIhFnAjeN — AyeWhatMen (@rajeshrdk) March 13, 2020

The picture was to seek attention, else nobody would have given a uckf to the #Corona updates.! Thank you anyway.! https://t.co/Pnmyp13M0y — Rafale~ STARK! (@staribo) March 13, 2020

But it is also a thing to note here, that what she has tweeted is not completely true. The total number of cases in the state is 14. People do not seem to understand the purpose of her using the picture to give out the updates. In her next set of tweets, she posted about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie who has tested positive for coronavirus. She also made a tweet about Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thakerey's announcement regarding the situation in the state. Although in these two tweets, she hasn't added in her pictures. We wonder, if she would continue with her updates in the same way again.