Coronavirus Outbreak: China Lights Up Buildings in Wuhan As No New Domestic Case Detected for First Time (See Pictures)

As Coronavirus has spread across the world, China reported no new domestic cases of the virus in Wuhan. This is the first time since the outbreak in December last year. Celebrating the news, buildings were lit up with slogans for the medical staff who are working day and night to treating passengers. Pictures show buildings lit up thanking doctors, nurses and medical staff. The Guardian reported that on Thursday, China's national health commission confirmed there were 34 new cases from those arriving from abroad. COVID-19 Outbreak: China Reports No New Domestic Coronavirus Cases for First Time.

Although, the outbreak began in Hubei’s Wuhan city last year, the virus has now spread across the world, resulting in many countries shutting their borders. With this news, China has brought hope amid as the panic has gripped nations. As the pictures of the buildings went viral, netizens appreciated the move. The virus has killed 3,245 people in China so far. The Health Commission of the Hubei Province said the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Wuhan and Hubei is 50,005 and 67,800 respectively on Wednesday. Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Ultraviolet Light Being Beamed to Disinfect Buses And Lifts, Watch Video.

China Lights Up Buildings in Wuhan:

34 confirmed cases were found in people arriving from abroad making the number of imported cases in China rise to 189. Of the 34 newly imported cases, 21 were reported in Beijing, nine in the Guangdong Province, two in Shanghai, one in the Heilongjiang Province and one in the Zhejiang Province, it said. China so far has reported a total of 80,928 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 of which 3,245 died, while 70,420 patients were discharged after treatment.