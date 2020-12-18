Wedding anniversaries are special for every couple. It is a celebration of the couple's time together from the day they decided to be together. And every couple may have different ways of celebrating the special day but a video of a certain couple's anniversary is going viral online. The couple decided to walk through the memory lane of their entire journey from being married to becoming grandparents, documenting it through the years, and involving every member of their family within. The video of this celebration is going viral online as people cherish their journey together. Little Boy Enjoying Himself While Joshi Family Sings Kishore Kumar's Classic 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se' Song Will Make You Say 'Kitna Madhur'.

Video of this anniversary celebration has been shared online by a Twitter user @minimeens. The video shows the couple starting at their birth years and then getting together in 1976, their wedding year. Moving forward, each year has been written down using flower petals, as the couple walks towards the next stages. Their two daughters and a son join along. By year 2000, the family has their own home. In the next stage, their children get married and are accompanied by their partners. As the video progresses further, it also sees their grandchildren appearing in the frame at their respective year of births. The couple walks till 2020 and poses with the entire family together. It is a beautiful way of celebrating their anniversary, remembering all the highlights of their life and immediate family members. Texas Grandparents Send Life-Sized Cardboard Cutouts to Grandkids for the Holiday After COVID-19 Pandemic Cancelled Family Reunion (See Pics and Video).

Watch The Wedding Anniversary Video Here:

Someone celebrated their wedding anniversary like this.! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wXt14jE62U — டேனியப்பா (@minimeens) December 16, 2020

The video has over 1.5 lakh views, 11,000 plus likes and comments of appreciation as people are loving it. Check some reactions:

Wow...very innovative and meaningful...Wishing Many More Happy Returns of the Day...Happy for their family...God Bless them all... — MANNA D MASS (@mmanna06) December 17, 2020

Lovely & Happy Family 👌👍👪 ❤. This brings a smile to anyone's face. — Rishit Hemani (@rrhemani) December 17, 2020

That's just simply beautiful way to portray our Indian culture in the simplest yet wonderful way.. loved it ! And Congrats to the family .. 🌻🌻💐 — Kundan Shahu (@ks23cool) December 17, 2020

People have loved the concept and it is indeed a unique one. We do see people getting together for family anniversary celebrations, but to walk down the memory lane, remembering the achievements year by year, and showing their togetherness is what has struck the most. At a time when we see people distancing from their immediate families, this video shows the beauty of togetherness.

