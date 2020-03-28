Crocs to Donate 100,000 Pairs of Shoe Everyday to Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus as Part of ‘Free Pair for Healthcare’ Program

Crocs (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Crocs have come out with a new program, 'A Free Pair for Healthcare' wherein they have decided to donate 10,000 a day to healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus. They are giving away 14,000 pairs of shoes to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association through the local Ohio health systems. Crocs (CROX) are made from rubber-like moulded polymer resin. As they are waterproof, it can be easily washed off. This comes as an advantage for people taking special precautions because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Crocs CEO Andrew Rees was quoted as saying by CNN, "Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families."

Crocs Send Free Shoes to Healthcare Workers:

Now and always, we need to take care of each other. Sending love to you, #CrocNation 💚 And sending free shoes to our frontline heroes in healthcare. Visit https://t.co/xNp6I2aRd8 to request your pair. #CrocsCares pic.twitter.com/G4fyLe0kQq — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) March 25, 2020

Rees said, "The duration of our giveaway will depend on our level of inventory and the amount of requests we receive. These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time."

Crocs announced that they are delivering some shipments directly to hospitals and other facilities. It is also allowing workers to sign up for the free shoes by going to www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare. The website opens for requests each day at noon ET and stays open until that day’s allotment has been fulfilled. It then reopens the next day at noon. The company said it will continue to donate the shoes as long as their supplies last.