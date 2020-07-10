The coronavirus pandemic has ensured that people wear face masks all the time, wherever they go. With the increasing demand for masks, we have seen a lot of types of masks going popular. After a man in Pune made a mask entirely of gold, a jeweller from Surat seems to have taken inspiration. They have made diamond-studded face masks, especially for wedding functions. These masks have designs with diamonds studded on them and the cost starts from a lakh to up to Rs 4 lakh. A video of these diamond masks has been shared on Twitter. Women’s Panties Become Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak for Two Japanese Men As They Try to Protect Themselves From COVID-19 (Watch Viral Video).

People are getting married within limited guests during the pandemic and we have seen some designer masks and other such arrangements coming in too. But a jewellery shop in Surat, named D. Khushalbhai Jewellers has a high-end offering for them. They have made a variety of masks with diamond-studded work on them. Journalist Janak Dave posted a video from this shop on Twitter. In the caption, he wrote the masks are made for wedding functions and there are some matching masks for couples too! The staff in the shop is seen wearing these diamond-studded masks.

Watch The Video Here:

For those who love having the grand weddings but cannot do so because of the lockdown and guidelines can surely add the luxury with these diamond masks. What do you think? For those who love showing off wealth, why not? Like the man named Shankar in Pune who made a mask entirely out of gold worth Rs 3 lakh. He even made holes in it so he can easily breathe! Another weird mask designs were made by Icelandic artist who knitted scary masks. Her masks showed tongues sticking out, looking so odd that people would want to maintain a distance from those wearing it. As the demand for the masks grows, people have experimented in different ways but masks with gold and diamonds, a little far-fetched, don't you think?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).