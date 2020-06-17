Cycle Girl Jyoti Kumari from Darbhanga Uses Reward Money to Help Poor Aunt (Bua) Get Married After Winning Hearts for Travelling 1200 Km on Cycle to Get Her Father Back Home amid Lockdown

Remember cycle girl Jyoti from Darbhanga? Well, the 15-year-old who travelled 1200 km last month amid nationwide lockdown to get her father on a bicycle, has reset our faith on humanity once by using her reward money to get her aunt(bua) tie the knot. Yes, you read that right, Jyoti used the prize money to get her poor Bua married off. Jyoti has proved that she is not just a determined girl but also a kind & generous person at heart. She apparently told her father that they have been poor too before and know what it feels like before they received the reward money, but now when they have the means to provide, they should not back down from helping her aunt. Jyoti Kumari, Who Carried Injured Father on Bicycle From Gurugram to Darbhanga, Accepts Cycling Federation of India's Offer, Says 'Will Go to Delhi for Trial Next Month'.

The Darbhanga girl is being lauded for the act of kindness where despite becoming richer than before she hasn't forgotten the people in need. Jyoti has turned out to be the selfless soul who plans of helping her loved ones and sticking to the roots after becoming richer. Jyoti rose to fame after she brought her father back to home in Bihar from Delhi by riding on a bicycle for 1200 km and now she is again winning hearts after she used the money received as a reward to get her poor bua, Kavita, married off in Shyama Mai temple of Darbhanga.

According to media reports, Jyoti's grandfather and his brother aka Kari Paswan and Shivanandan Paswan have passed away and her grandfather's brother's wife aka her cousin grandmother Leela Devi is widowed and suffers paralysis. Jyoti knew about their financial condition and decided to get Leela Devi's daughter, Kavita Kumari married with the money she had received. So finally, Kavita tied a knot with Arvind Paswan, son of Shibu Paswan of Nathudwar village in Khanpur police station area of ​​Samastipur district, at the Shyama temple.

Jyoti made her father proud by choosing to use the money for a good cause. Her father revealed that she helped out with everything that was needed for the wedding and that he looks up to her. Jyoti Kumari's story of bringing her father back home after travelling for 1200 km from Gurugram to Sirhulli village in Darbhanga amidst lockdown was appreciated worldwide. The story was even shared on Twitter by Ivanka Trump.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).