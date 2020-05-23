Jyoti Kumari, Who Carried Injured Father on Bicycle From Gurugram to Darbhanga, Accepts Cycling Federation of India's Offer, Says 'Will Go to Delhi for Trial Next Month'

Jyoti with her father in Darbhanga. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Patna, May 23: The Cycling Federation of India on Friday offered trial for 15-year-old girl -- Jyoti Kumari -- from Bihar, who carried her injured father on a bicycle, covering a distance of 1200 km from Gurugram to Bihar's Darbhanga amid the coronavirus lockdown. As per reports, the duo started their journey on May 10 from Delhi after they purchased a bicycle and reached Bihar on May 19.

Delighted to hear the offer by Cycling Federation of India, 15-year-old Jyoti said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I'm very happy that I got offer, will go to Delhi for trial next month." It is to be known that following the return to their native village in Sirhulli, both the father-daughter duo were screened and quarantined at Government Middle School. 15-Year-Old Girl Carries Injured Father on Bicycle From Gurugram to Bihar, Covers a Distance of 1200 km Amid Lockdown.

Here's what Jyoti said:

Bihar: Jyoti,who cycled around 1200 km carrying her injured father from Gurugram to their native place in Darbhanga,amid #COVID lockdown,has been offered trial by Cycling Federation of India. She says,"I'm very happy that I got offer,will go to Delhi for trial next month".(22.05) pic.twitter.com/qNf41Zsf03 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

As per reports, Jyoti is a class VII student and she cycled the huge distance of 1200 km from Gurugram to Bihar's Darbhanga district in six days. She said that villagers on her way helped them with food and night stay.

Since the lockdown, thousands of migrant labourers have started walking thousands of kilometres, cycling all the way to their hometowns as they have been left jobless due to the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown. Several other reports of women migrant giving birth to children en-route to their native places have also arrived.