Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai Police Gives Advice on Precautionary Measures to Follow During Cyclonic Winds and Heavy Rains

The city of Mumbai faces another problem amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' will make landfall in Maharashtra between 1 and 4 PM on June 3. The wind velocity around this time in the city of Mumbai will be around 110 kmph along with heavy rainfall. With the landfall just a few hours away, Mumbai Police has given a list of dos and don'ts as a piece of advice on their Twitter account. Their social media account is famous for giving out important messages of safety using most creative mediums and trends. For cyclone Nisarga, they have posted an update about how to prepare and what to do in case you are affected by the cyclonic winds. Cyclone Nisarga Live Satellite Map: Landfall Today, Track Real Time Path and Speed of Cyclonic Storm in Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar & Rest of Maharashtra Coastline.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office released a list of 'Dos' and Dont's to stay safe'. The Mumbai Police's advice is somewhat on similar lines. They mention of ignoring rumours, keeping an emergency kit ready, keeping all important documents waterproof, keeping phones and power banks charged, storing non-perishable foods among other points. They have also posted the advice in Marathi, to reach more people. They also mention of calling 100 or tweeting to them in need of emergency.

Check The Tweet Here:

Cyclone Nisarga: Few points to keep in mind so that we can face this cyclone better #TakingOnNisarga pic.twitter.com/xzIGfyT62h — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2020

Here's The Same Advice in Marathi:

The cyclone is expected to hit Alibaug and the subsequent impact will be on Mumbai this afternoon. The impact of the cyclone will also be felt in the state of Gujarat, although the wind speed will be relatively lesser there. Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane, Raigad and Palghar these four districts would be among the severely affected ones.