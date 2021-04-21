Not all you see on the internet is true always. Talking on the same lines, recently, a video of Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Akshara Singh went viral, which saw them getting married. Yus, you read that right. As soon as the clip was all over the internet, fans of Dinesh Lal were puzzled as to what they just saw? Having said that, many media portals churned news that Dinesh has married actress Akshara. However, that's not the reality, as there's more to the story. Best Bhojpuri Songs: Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua Make a 'Toofani' Jodi On Screen and These Romantic Videos Are a Proof.

The truth is that the stars were shooting for their upcoming film Sabke Baap Angutha Chhap and the wedding scene was a part of it. Yep, which means that Dinesh and Akshara have not tied the knot and it was all for a Bhojpuri movie. We bet, after reading this fans of Dinesh can definitely keep calm and not believe the rumours about the actor's shaadi. FYI, Nirahua is already married to Mansha. Bigg Boss 14: Bhojpuri Sensation Amrapali Dubey Rumoured to Be a Contestant on Salman Khan’s Controversial Show.

Reportedly, Nirahua has also claimed that his movie happens to be his and Akshara's biggest collaboration together as it has amazing songs and a gripping storyline. So, are you also the one who got fooled and thought that Dinesh got hitched to Akshara amid the pandemic? Tell us about it in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

