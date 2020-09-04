The most controversial reality show on TV, Bigg Boss 14 is coming soon. While the official premiere date of the Salman Khan hosted series is not out yet, speculations about who all will be seen in the latest season have already started doing rounds. And now, the latest talk of the town is that Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey has been approached by the makers to be a part of the show. Till now Bhojpuri stars like Ravi Kishan, Nirahua (Dinesh Lal Yadav), Manoj Tiwari, Sambhavna Seth, Mona Lisa, Deepak Thakur and Khesari Lal have graced the show. Bigg Boss 14: Controversial Godwoman Radhe Maa Approached For Salman Khan's Show?

As per an exclusive update on Spotboye, the makers of Bigg Boss have made calls to be the actress to be a part of Bigg Boss' upcoming season. Well, if the reports are true, then it will be insane to see her being herself on national TV. It is also said that Amrapali is a huge fan of Salman Khan and we bet if the call is indeed made, then she should not deny the offer.

For the ones living under the rock, Amrapali entered the TV space with shows like show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Maayka, Saath Phere. However, in 2014 she debuted into the Bhojpuri industry by featuring in a song with ex Bigg Boss contestant Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Bigg Boss this year is said to have lockdown theme owing to the pandemic. Also, a latest promo released by the makers saw Salman Khan saying that this time the housemates will see a twist in the daily chores. We can't wait for the show to air soon. Stay tuned!

