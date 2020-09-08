Many of us can spin footballs on the tip of our fingers and even on our forehead, but what about do it on your knees? Well, a video going viral on social media shows a man spinning five footballs on his knees, toes and even one stick out of his mouth. The video has gone viral with people exclaiming at the man's unique talent. Initially, the video shows only one ball from his mouth, then the video zooms out to show five balls spinning, leaving social media users shocked. And now it seems that's not the only video, he is known for such tasks from spinning phones, throwing a ball in the air and getting it in glass bottles while doing a flip and a lot more. One of the videos shows him balancing the body on his hand while scoring a goal. We bring to you five more of his videos that will leave you shook. Man Carrying Bike on His Head And Climbing on Ladder to Keep it on Bus Without Any Safety Measure Goes Viral, Twitterati Are Shocked Beyond Belief (Watch Video)

The clip of him spinning five footballs again grabbed the limelight after it was posted on Instagram's official handle with the caption, "All-star status, no hands required. Kick off your week with a collection of things that will make you smile, right now on our story.⁣" After it was reposted, it gained over 6.5 lakh lives and more than 7,000 comments. One of the comments read, "That is some insane level of talent." Another commented, "I wish I could do this." Most Instagram users were surprised at how the man did it so effortlessly while scrolling through his phone. Adorable Dog Goes Viral For Balancing Objects on His Head! See Pictures of Harlso Perfectly Holding Everything From Roses to Doughnuts!

Man Spinning Five Footballs at Once Lying on Couch:

Watch The Video Below:

What Do You Call That?

Woah!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RyuTricks りゅートリックス🇯🇵 (@ryutricks) on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:17am PDT

That Even Goes With the Beats!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RyuTricks りゅートリックス🇯🇵 (@ryutricks) on Aug 19, 2020 at 6:58am PDT

What? How?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RyuTricks りゅートリックス🇯🇵 (@ryutricks) on Jul 24, 2020 at 7:57am PDT

⁣A netizen wrote, "Ur teeth is stronger than all of me," while another added, "Now that’s some talent right there!" The video seems to be an inspiration to a lot of people to try something new while being at home. Seems being at home during COVID-19 induced situation is brining out hidden talents of people. However, spinning five balls at a time while not even looking at it is special ability of its own.

