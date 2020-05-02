'Doctor Mango' Made in Lucknow by India's Mango Man! New Variety of Fruit Honours Health Care Workers Braving The COVID-19 Pandemic (View Pics)

Doctor mango (Photo Credits: ANI)

Summers are here in India and one good thing about the season is the mangoes! The king of fruits as it is rightly called, everyone loves eating mangoes and there are so many different varieties that are available. This time, however, the supply of mangoes has been hit this time due to the Coronavirus lockdown. And in light of the current crisis situation India's Haji Kalimullah Khan from Uttar Pradesh has made a new variety of mangoes naming them after doctors who are working on the frontline of COVID-19. These are dasheri mangoes and he has named it 'Doctor Mango' in respect of the doctors and paramedical staff. How to Identify Real Alphonso Mango From Other Varieties and Chemically Ripened Ones? Factors to Consider While Buying Mangoes This Season.

Haji Kalimullah Khan is a very famous horticulturist and fruit breeder who has grown over 300 different varieties of mangoes on a single tree, using grafting techniques! A school dropout, he took up farming as a family business and has developed it since. He has developed a new variety of mango yet again this year and named in "Doctor Mango." Pics from these mangoes have been shared on Twitter.

Check Pics of the "Doctor Mango" Variety:

It is a nice way of honouring the doctors, paramedics and health staff workers, who are leading this battle of Coronavirus from the forefront in all over the world. Last year, Khan made a variety and named it after Amit Shah, home minister of India. He has also made mangoes after other eminent personalities such as Akhilesh Yadav, Sachin Tendulkar, Sonia Gandhi and Aishwarya Rai. As of now, we do not know by when will we get Doctor Mangoes, but is indeed one sweet way of honouring all health workers, literally.