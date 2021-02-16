Ahmedabad, February 16: Ahead of a sex change surgery, Dr Jesnoor Dayara, Gujarat’s first transwoman doctor, cryopreserved four vials of semen on Monday. The semen was preserved at Dr Nayana Patel’s hospital in Anand. Dr Jesnoor Dayara preserved her semen to become a biological mother to her child. The 25-year-old doctor recently earned his MBBS degree from a Russian university. Her surgery will be conducted later in the year. Beed Cop Lalit Salve Celebrates First Raksha Bandhan As A Man After His Gender Reassignment Surgery.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Sr Dayara was born in the small town of Godhra in Gujarat’s Panchmahal. She told the media house that she always felt like a woman trapped in a man’s body. Dr, Dayara wanted to wear a sari and use lipstick like her mother and sister. However, she did not tell anybody. “I came in touch with my reality and dared to live like a woman. It was liberating,” reported the media house quoting Dr Dayara as saying.

Going abroad for studies helped the 25-year-old doctor coming out of the closet. Her family also supported her in the decision. Dr Dayra is currently preparing for the qualifying exam so that she could practice in India. The exam will be conducted by the Medical Council of India. ‘I Want to Be Buried With Vagina,’ Says Transgender Woman in Case She Dies During Gender Reassignment Surgery.

Dr Dayara said that she would be seeking surrogacy options to become a mother. She will use her frozen sperms will require an egg donor and a surrogate mother for her surrogate baby. She said that transpersons should be allowed to take the surrogacy option.

