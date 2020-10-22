New Delhi, October 22: The raging pandemic that requires physical distancing and the Durga Puja which mandates social bonding has left most Bengalis heartbroken this time. At a time when 'Work From Home' has become the norm, Asian Paints has brought out a touching audio visual in Bengali, propagating responsible behaviour while enjoying festivities has gone viral.

Revolving around a kid -- Mini, upset at the prospect of unable to see Goddess Durga, the advertisement shows a loving tale of how Mini's entire family takes it upon themselves to bring the Durga puja home. Asian Paints Sharad Shamman, a prominent award event to honour the best Pujo of Kolkata has come up with this advertisement that they have named 'Dugga Elo Ghawrey' (Durga has come home).

Mini's mother draws a life size photo of Durga on their apartment wall while her father makes decorative lightings at home to imitate a Durga Puja pandal in their house. Mini's grandmother makes home made 'phuchka' or golgappa while her brother inflates balloons to cheer her up. Durga Puja 2020: How to Do Pujo at Home? Know Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Rituals to Follow and Worship Maa Durga.

As the Puja arrives, the advertisement shows how the family dresses up and celebrates this annual extravaganza at home, sending out a very strong message of celebrating the Durga Puja, responsibly.

Dressed in a quintessential red and white saree, as little Mini stands with folded hands in front of their Durga on the wall, it melts million hearts. In just one week, the audio visual has been out on YouTube, it has witnessed a whopping 3.4 million views.

Watch Video:

As COVID cases are rising alarmingly in Bengal and the High Court stepped in to ensure the festive season does not prove to be a medical disaster, this Asian Paints advertisement seems to hit all the right notes -- Celebration, togetherness and responsibility amid a pandemic. Maha Saptami 2020 Wishes & Durga Puja HD Images: Subho Saptami Beautiful WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages, SMS and GIFs.

As the company coined the slogan, "Aapni Jekhane, Pujo shekhane (The puja is wherever you are)", Mini and her family seem to be the torchbearers of that message.

With 'Maha Shoshthi' or the 6th day of the Navaratri, Durga Puja in Kolkata starts on Thursday. However, with SOPs and court order in place, the celebration this year is likely to be much more subdued.

