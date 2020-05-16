Dutch Government Suggests Singles to Get 'Sex Buddy' to Fulfill Sexual Desires During Lockdown and Those in Long Distance Relationships to Share Erotic Stories and Masturbate Together

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The Dutch government has issued new guidelines for single people who have not been able to fulfil their sexual desires during the lockdown. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment has given a number of suggestions like getting a sex buddy, or sharing erotic stories or masturbating together for those who are away from each other. This guidance has come in after some critics pointed out that the government had no sex advice for singles. Flouting Lockdown for Sex! Many Admit to Breaking Social Distancing Rules and Sneaking to Their Partner’s House for Sexual Intimacy, Says Survey.

In the Netherlands, social distancing measures and an "intelligent" or "targeted" lockdown has been imposed since March 23. The neighbouring countries have relaxed the restrictions, allowing smaller gatherings following all social distancing norms. The Dutch government published a new set of guidance on May 14 which addresses the plight of the singletons. In regards to single people should engage in sexual activities, it also answers questions about the risk of Coronavirus by having sex or hooking up with more than one person. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) says, "For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or 'sex buddy'), provided you are free of illness." Condom Sale Hits a Low Because Fewer People Are Having Sex During Lockdown, Says Durex Condoms.

It then goes on to mention that make "good arrangements on how many other people both see." Because the chances of coronavirus spreading are more if you are meeting up with more people. They have also given notes for those who are stuck in a long-distance relationship during this lockdown, or those whose partners have been away because of the risk of contracting COVID-19. "Don't have sex with your partner if they have been isolated because of (suspected) coronavirus infection," it says. It also adds options like, "Sex with yourself or with others at a distance is possible," suggesting "erotic stories" and "masturbating together" as possible solutions.

The Netherlands has started a relaxation of its lockdown at the start of this week from May 11 after the number of Coronavirus infections and deaths went down considerably in the country. In total, 43,880 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country so far, with more than 5,500 deaths.