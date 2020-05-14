Flouting Lockdown for Sex! Many Admit to Breaking Social Distancing Rules and Sneaking to Their Partner’s House for Sexual Intimacy, Says Survey

sex

The lockdown period is difficult for romantic and sexual partners who aren't staying together. The sex life of such individuals may have affected because of the lockdown. However, it was recently revealed in a survey that many people have resorted to flouting the lockdown for sex. Yes, many have admitted to breaking the social distancing rule to sneak to their partners' house and have sex. IllicitEncounters.com found out that out of 2,000 people, one in every five has admitted to flouting the lockdown rules for sex. Not everyone, but they just speak for teh 2000 people they have done this survey on. The analysis does speak volumes about what the urge for having sex can do and how lockdown has been particularly hard on those who are staying at home with their parents and not their partners. Condom Sale Hits a Low Because Fewer People Are Having Sex During Lockdown, Says Durex Condoms.

IllicitEncounters.com is a website for people who are looking to have an affair and this survey is based on the people who may have signed up for it and not the entire population. According to the survey, about 48% of the people who have broken the lockdown rules for sex are the couples who were in a relationship before the lockdown but don’t live together. 22 percent of the people were the ones who were "cheating on their partners pre-lockdown and have carried on the affair". About 8 percent are the people who started a new affair during the crisis and have met up with a new partner for sex; Out of those surveyed, more than half of those breaching the rules (61%) have sneaked to their partner’s house for sex – or other places including cars, parks and beaches. Pat Robertson Blames Coronavirus On Oral Sex, ‘Lady Chemicals’! Here's The Truth Behind This Fake News Going Viral Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

IllicitEncounters.com sex and relationship expert Jessica Leoni said to The Star: "It is no surprise that one in five people [from the survey] have broken the lockdown for sex. It is very easy to succumb to lust, particularly late at night when you have been communicating with a partner you were seeing pre-lockdown. People flirt on Facetime or Zoom and then agree to meet up when passion gets the better of them. That is why we are seeing so many “booty calls” late at night – often fuelled by alcohol. The rules are particularly hard on young people who are often in committed relationships but don’t live with their partners."

However, it is very important to note that the lockdown will help us defeat coronavirus and the ones who break the rules put their own life and the lives of their loved ones at risk. Also, it is important to note that there is a possibility of coronavirus being transmitted via sex. Scientists have found traces of the virus in semen of the recovering coronavirus patients. Researchers in China who analysed the semen samples of men tested positive for COVID-19 and found that sexual transmission of the deadly virus is possible via sex. The study has been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.