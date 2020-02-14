Elephants Steal Sugarcanes From Truck While Being Transported, Funny Video Goes Viral

Elephants steal sugarcanes from truck (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Elephants are the cutest animals on planet Earth, period. But they are good at stealing too. Video of two elephants sneaking out sugarcanes from trucks has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident was recorded in Nakhon Sawan in northern Thailand. The clip shows elephants standing on the back of running trucks, probably being transported into a different place. The trucks stopped at a busy junction and quite coincidentally two trucks carrying sugarcanes stopped right next to it.

The video shows how the jumbos sneakily take out canes without both the truck drivers realising. The do the act in unison as if both were thinking of the day. As the video went viral on social media platforms, netizens could not stop laughing. Various reactions flooded the internet soon.

Elephants Stealing Sugarcanes From Truck:

Sunisa Champangern who captured the 'very funny' moment was quoted as saying, "I've occasionally seen elephants being transported before but it was a coincidence that they stopped next to a truck with food on. They were reaching across to grab a snack from the other lorry. It was carrying sugarcane from a farm. I think the driver will have a hard time explaining why some of the crops are missing. I thought it was very funny to watch."

This is not the first time elephants stole sugarcanes from trucks carrying them. At multiple occasions, they have been caught on camera taking out snacks for them. Thailand has 3,000 and 4,000 elephants and half live in the wild in national parks while the others are domesticated.